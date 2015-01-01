Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The use of triage systems is one of the most important measures in response to mass-casualty incidents (MCIs) caused by emergencies and disasters. In these systems, certain principles and criteria must be considered that can be achieved with a lack of resources. Accordingly, the present study was conducted as a systematic review to explore the principles of triage systems in emergencies and disasters world-wide.



METHODS: The present study was conducted as a systematic review of the principles of triage in emergencies and disasters. All papers published from 2000 through 2019 were extracted from the Web of Science, PubMed, Scopus, Cochrane Library, and Google Scholar databases. The search for the articles was conducted by two trained researchers independently.



RESULTS: The classification and prioritization of the injured people, the speed, and the accuracy of the performance were considered as the main principles of triage. In certain circumstances, including chemical, biological, radiation, and nuclear (CBRN) incidents, certain principles must be considered in addition to the principles of the triage based on traumatic events. Usually in triage systems, the classification of the injured people is done using color labeling. The short duration of the triage and its accuracy are important for the survival of the injured individuals. The optimal use of available resources to protect the lives of more casualties is one of the important principles of triage systems and does not conflict with equity in health.



CONCLUSION: The design of the principles of triage in triage systems is based on scientific studies and theories in which attempts have been made to correctly classify the injured people with the maximum correctness and in the least amount of time to maintain the survival of the injured people and to achieve the most desirable level of health. It is suggested that all countries adopt a suitable and context-bond model of triage in accordance with all these principles, or to propose a new model for the triage of injured patients, particularly for hospitals in emergencies and disasters.

