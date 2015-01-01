SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bantjes J, Swartz L. Qual. Health Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): 1049732320909104.

Stellenbosch University, Matieland, South Africa.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1049732320909104

32141380

It is important to give voice to people with lived experience of suicidal behaviour, but as with all narrative data, insider accounts raise methodological and interpretive challenges. A key question is that of how to work with narratives about suicide in a way that affirms both the value and the limitations of the data, so that qualitative evidence may responsibly be used to inform real-world interventions. Scholars who claim that insights gained through qualitative research have consequences for suicide prevention, should be able to provide evidence for this claim. There may be a contradiction between claiming to work within a paradigm that rejects ideas about linear cause-and-effect thinking in suicidology, while simultaneously asserting that insights from qualitative research will have a cause-effect impact on the challenging real-world practice of suicide prevention. Robust methodological debate will strengthen the field of qualitative suicidology.


Language: en

commentary; critical suicidology; methodology; qualitative suicide research; research evaluation; suicide

