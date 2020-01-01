|
Citation
Srivatsav A, Balasubramanian A, Pathak UI, Rivera-Mirabal J, Thirumavalavan N, Hotaling JM, Lipshultz LI, Pastuszak AW. Sex. Med. Rev. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Division of Urology, Department of Surgery, University of Utah School of Medicine, Salt Lake City, UT, USA. Electronic address: alexander.pastuszak@utah.edu.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32139335
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Erectile dysfunction (ED) is the inability to attain or sustain an erection for sexual intercourse. Affected men endorse difficulties with intimacy and feelings of guilt and shame. Although medical treatments are available, patients are reluctant to discuss ED with physicians and often use dietary supplements to attempt to treat their ED. As such, there is a need to better understand the effects of ingredients used in nutraceuticals for ED treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
Aphrodisiacs; Dietary Supplements; Erectile Dysfunction; Herbal Ingredients