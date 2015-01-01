|
Citation
|
Baker E, Lester L, Mason K, Bentley R. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32140739
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: When housing is insufficient, or poor quality, or unaffordable there are well established health effects. Despite the pervasiveness of housing affordability problems (widely referred to as Housing Affordability Stress-HAS), little quantitative work has analysed long-term mental health effects. We examine the mental health effects of (prolonged and intermittent) patterns of exposure to housing affordability problems.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Housing affordability; Longitudinal; Mental health; Social determinants