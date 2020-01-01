SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

van Draanen J. SSM Popul. Health 2020; 10: 100540.

Affiliation

Department of Sociology, University of British Columbia, 6303 NW Marine Drive, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z1, Canada.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ssmph.2020.100540

PMID

32140539

PMCID

PMC7047198

Abstract

Gender differences in stressors that affect the development of co-occurring psychiatric and substance use disorders (COD) have been given inadequate attention, despite evidence that women and men commonly develop different types of both psychiatric disorder and substance use disorders and have different experiences of illness and treatment. This paper assesses early life antecedents of COD, specifically childhood poverty and childhood adversity, and how they vary by gender. Weighted multinomial logistic regressions were conducted with the National Epidemiologic Survey of Alcohol and Related Conditions-III (NESARC-III) (n = 33,676) nationally representative data from 2014-2015 to assess whether antecedents of COD are conditional on gender.

RESULTS demonstrate that overall nearly one in five people (17.5%) have lifetime COD, and disorder prevalence differs for males and females (COD: 18.0% vs 16.4%; psychiatric disorder: 8.5% vs. 20.9%; substance use disorder: 5.6% vs. 13.0%, respectively). Males with childhood poverty are more likely than males without to have COD but poverty does not affect COD risk for females. For both males and females, increases in number of adversities are associated with increased probability of COD, however, the magnitude of this association is stronger for males. To understand COD risk, conditional relationships between early poverty, early adversity and gender must be considered. With this knowledge, prevention and treatment efforts have the potential to be targeted more effectively.

© 2020 The Author.


Language: en

Keywords

Child abuse; Childhood adversity; Dual diagnosis; Gender; Mental health; Poverty; Substance use

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print