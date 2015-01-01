Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to systematically assess the possibility for a patient younger than 15 to return to a competitive level of sport following an ACL injury.



METHODS: Four databases were analyzed (PubMed, MedLine, Cinahl, Cochrane Library and LISTA). The Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analysis (PRISMA) guidelines were used to guide the screening of the literature. Studies about functional and surgical treatments were included with a minimum of 5 years of mean follow-up.



METHODological quality of individual studies was assessed with the Methodological Index for Non-Randomized Studies scale.



RESULTS: Ten studies were included, corresponding to a total of 217 patients. All studies were retrospective with level 4 evidence. Seven studies reported results of a transphyseal technique reconstruction, two studies a physeal-sparing reconstruction, and one studied the results of a repair (" healing response "). Only one study compared functional treatment and surgery. The mean age of patients at the time of surgery was 12.29 years (range 2-16) with a mean follow-up of 7.9 years (range 5.5-18.3). Return to sport was possible for 80 to 100% of patients (average of 91.7%) at the final follow-up but the level for return to sport was reported in only four studies and found between 61 and 89% for return to the same level and at 42% for return to a competitive level. Evolution of the Tegner score was analyzed in five studies and was reported to decrease at the follow-up in three studies. ACL re-ruptures can be considered as failure of the graft (nine studies with surgical technique) and occurred with an average of 16%.



CONCLUSION: This review demonstrate that ACL reconstruction is superior to conservative treatment and 'healing response' in terms of revision rates and knee laxity. Return to sport is possible for more than 4/5 of patients but only two thirds of them were able to return to the same level or to competitive level, and failure rates of the graft were not superior to global population. However, qualities of included studies and variability of treatment limited the clinical application of results. Despite this, patients and parents should be informed that ACL injuries are lesions that may influence the level of sport at a 5-year follow-up. LEVEL OF EVIDENCE: Level IV, systematic review.

