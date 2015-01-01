|
Ashrafi A, Feng CX, Neudorf C, Alphonsus KB. BMC Res. Notes 2020; 13(1): e138.
School of Public Health, University of Saskatchewan, Saskatoon, Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32143693
OBJECTIVE: Bullying victimization among adolescents has been well-recognized as a behavior associated with adverse psychological and mental health outcomes. Most studies on bullying victimization have focused on adolescents, but research is sparse regarding school victimization among preadolescents before they transition to adolescence. This study sought to identify latent classes of different types of co-occurring bullying victimization, based on a sample of 3829 school students in grades 5-8, ages 9-14 in the year of 2011 from the Saskatoon Health Region, Saskatchewan, Canada.
Bullying victimization; Latent class analyses; Preadolescence; School violence; Suicidal ideation