|
Citation
|
Ho JQ, Verghese J, Abramowitz MK. Clin. J. Am. Soc. Nephrol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Fleischer Institute for Diabetes and Metabolism, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, Bronx, New York.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Nephrology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32144098
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Walking while talking is a dual cognitive-motor task that predicts frailty, falls, and cognitive decline in the general elderly population. Adults with CKD have gait abnormalities during usual walking. It is unknown whether they have greater gait abnormalities and cognitive-motor interference during walking while talking. DESIGN, SETTING, PARTICIPANTS, & MEASUREMENTS: Community-dwelling, nondisabled adults (n=330) ≥65 years of age underwent quantitative gait analysis, including walking while talking. Differences in walking while talking performance by CKD status were evaluated, and relative changes between walking while talking and walking alone performance were computed to quantify cognitive-motor interference (dual-task cost). Associations were tested using multivariable linear spline regression models, and independent gait domains were derived using factor analysis. CKD was defined as an eGFR<60 ml/min per 1.73 m2.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Accidental Falls; Aged; Chronic; Cognition; Cognitive Dysfunction; EGFR protein; ErbB Receptors; Factor Analysis; Frailty; Gait; Gait Analysis; Independent Living; Linear Models; Renal Insufficiency; Statistical; Walking; Walking Speed; geriatric nephrology; glomerular filtration rate; human