|
Citation
|
Cho IH, Kwon JW, Yeo SS. J. Vestib. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Physical Therapy, College of Health Sciences, Dankook University.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, IOS Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32145005
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Subjective visual vertical (SVV) deviation can indicate impairments of motion perception and spatial orientation in individuals with vestibular disorders. This study investigated the influence of SVV on tandem gait ability by assessing differences between temporal, spatial, and kinematic characteristics in young adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Tandem gait; gait analysis; gait variability; subjective visual vertical