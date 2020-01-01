|
Citation
Zhan ZY, Yu YM, Chen TT, Xu LJ, Ou CQ. Sci. Total Environ. 2020; 720: e137482.
Affiliation
State Key Laboratory of Organ Failure Research, Department of Biostatistics, Guangdong Provincial Key Laboratory of Tropical Disease Research, School of Public Health, Southern Medical University, Guangzhou 510515, China. Electronic address: ocq@smu.edu.cn.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32145618
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Although road traffic casualty (RTC) is preventable, it remains the eighth leading cause of death globally, especially in developing countries. Previous studies suggested the association between RTC and monthly or daily weather conditions, while the acute effects of weather conditions on an hourly timescale remains unknown. This study aims to quantify hourly effects of precipitation and temperature on RTC.
Language: en
Keywords
|
A time-stratified case-crossover design; Nonlinear and lag effects; Precipitation; Road traffic casualties; Temperature