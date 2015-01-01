|
Citation
Esrick J, Kagan RG, Carnevale JT, Valenti M, Rots G, Dash K. Drugs Educ. Prev. Policy 2019; 26(3): 209-218.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Historically, substance use prevention relied heavily on scare tactics and fear-based messages. However, these messages were discouraged from use due to research finding them ineffective or harmful. This review sought to determine if recent research continues to support this finding.
Language: en
Keywords
health communication; literature review; prevention research; social marketing; Substance abuse