Sales P, Murphy F, Murphy S, Lau N. Drugs Educ. Prev. Policy 2019; 26(4): 301-308.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
unavailable
Studies indicate prescription stimulant use for cognitive performance enhancement is normalized, contributing to increases in non-medical prescription stimulant use (NPSU) through peer recommendations and drug diversion. NPSU may follow users beyond their academic years to the workforce with some initiating use later in adulthood.Aims: Examine findings from a San Francisco Bay Area National Institute on Drug Abuse funded research project. Explore motivations to initiate and continue NPSU focusing on San Francisco Bay Area adults in the workforce. Analyze motivations for use and use practices within the American sociocultural context. We also examine consequences of use, including falling into the 'Adderall trap' - a cycle of using to perform, sleeplessness, then using again to wake up and perform.
Language: en
Combination drug use; decision making; grounded theory; initiation; prescription drug misuse; prescription stimulant misuse; qualitative research; stimulant use; substance misuse; workplace and drug use