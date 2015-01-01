Abstract

People who use ecstasy and other drugs recreationally adopt strategies to minimize drug-related negative consequences. However, there are no studies that empirically analyze which strategies relate to fewer self-reported health consequences in polysubstance users who consume ecstasy. The main aim of this study was to examine harm reduction strategies adopted by polysubstance users who consume ecstasy along with the relationship between such strategies and health-related negative consequences. We accessed 594 Spanish residents who use ecstasy and other drugs, who completed an online questionnaire. Among the seven strategies explored, most of them were used always or almost always by more than half of the participants when using drugs within the last year. A high use of the 'planning drug use sessions' strategy was associated with a lower probability of experiencing stomach pain, chest pain, nausea/vomiting, loss of consciousness, and injuries/fractures. Participants reporting high use of the 'spacing out doses' strategy were less likely to experience headache, insomnia, fights/aggression, and loss of consciousness. This study provides empirical information about the usefulness of harm reduction strategies in minimizing drug-related negative consequences. These results may be useful when designing preventive and harm reduction messages for people who use ecstasy and other drugs.

