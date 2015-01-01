|
Citation
Romo-Avilés N, García-Carpintero M, Pavón-Benítez L. Drugs Educ. Prev. Policy 2020; 27(2): 154-164.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
The practice of binge drinking has in recent decades consolidated what is known as the 'culture of intoxication' among the young people of Spain. This has coincided with the increase in the use of mobile-phone technology and of social networks within the night-time economy. Our main aim is to explore these new, potentially risky uses and violent behaviours, through an analysis of the discourses of the young people involved. This is a qualitative study with in-depth interviews (n = 24) of young people between the ages of sixteen and twenty-two, resident in two cities in the south of Spain: Granada and Seville.
Language: en
Keywords
alcohol; gender violence; Intoxication culture; night-time economy; tecnology; young people