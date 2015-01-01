Abstract

In product design, it is important to consider presumptive usability problems and use errors. A number of evaluation methods are available, analytical as well as empirical. This study aimed to investigate how well the results from the two analytical methods, enhanced cognitive walkthrough (ECW) and predictive use error analysis (PUEA), match the results of a usability test. A vacuum cleaner and an office chair were used in the evaluations. The ECW predicted 90% of the usability problems and the PUEA predicted 58% of the use errors that were identified in the usability test. For the ECW, the difference is that the method only investigates the correct way to perform a task, whereas for the PUEA the difference depends on the chosen user as well as the evaluator's creativity in making and predicting errors. To conclude, these methods are valuable tools in early phases of the product development process.



Keywords: analytical method; usability evaluation; usability problem; usability test; use error.

Language: en