SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Walker F, Hauslbauer AL, Preciado D, Martens MH, Verwey WB. Int. J. Hum. Factrors Model. Simul. 2019; 7(2): 100.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2019, Inderscience Publishers)

DOI

10.1504/IJHFMS.2019.105428

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

One major concern with driving simulator studies is the lack of perceived risk for participants. This has led some authors to question the behavioural validity of simulator-based research. In this study, we investigated this concern by compensating for the possible perceived absence of risk with an anxiety-inducing risk factor: Participants were told that if they had a collision, they would receive a mild electric shock. We hypothesised that the addition of the new risk factor would increase participants' 'sense of presence' - the feeling of truly being and belonging in the virtual environment. We also analysed their driving behaviour, physiology, anxiety, and workload. Overall, we observed very few differences between the threat and the control group: Both reported a strong sense of presence. This suggests that, even without the risk of physical harm, mid-level driving simulators already elicit a strong sense of presence and that the 'lack of physical crash risk' is unlikely to affect study results.

Keywords: simulated driving; driving simulator; sense of presence; ecological validity; behavioural validity; risk perception; human factors; shock paradigm; mid-level simulator; driving behaviour; presence; fear conditioning; virtual environments; virtual reality.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print