Lucas AG, Chang EC, Lee J, Hirsch JK. Int. J. Ment. Health Addiction 2020; 18(1): 41-53.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
unavailable
The present study sought to examine optimism and hope as predictors of suicidal behaviors (viz., suicide ideation and suicide attempt) in a sample of 179 adult primary care patients. Furthermore, we aimed to determine if the combination of hope and optimism would account for additional variance in the prediction model for suicidal behaviors among this population. In this cross-sectional study, participants completed measures of hope (viz., agency and pathways), optimism, and suicidal behaviors, as well as a series of demographics questions. Hierarchical regression analyses were conducted to test the aforementioned hypotheses.
Language: en