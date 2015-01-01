Abstract

The response of nonreinforced concrete to high-speed flying fragments depends on many factors such as composition, geometry and boundary conditions of the obstacle. In this study, the authors verified experimentally a series of concrete slabs with various aggregate types and amounts of steel reinforcement. The material properties were previously developed and verified during the laboratory experiments with standard cubic specimens. Moreover, the main goal of this research was the verification of high-strength concrete plates using different kinds of aggregate, that is, traditional gravel, granite, basalt and amphibolite subjected to the military bullet impact. It is known that the aggregate filled about 70% of total concrete volume, and therefore, the properties of aggregate, like density, strength and surface will be the main factors influencing the concrete strength and further concrete resistance to projectiles. The research presented shows that the type and shape of aggregate determined the conditions of concrete failure. The outcomes show that the obtained compressive strength varied between 60 and 80 MPa. In the second stage of the test, randomly distributed reinforcement was added to selected concrete mixtures. Hooked steel fibres with an aspect ratio of 50 in the amounts of 50 and 100 kg per cubic metre were applied. The influence of steel fibres on the concrete properties was verified in compressive and splitting strength tests. On the basis of preliminary laboratory tests, the final slab specimens, with the dimensions of 0.5 × 0.5 m and 0.05 m thickness, were produced. The final verification was performed in the real field conditions using the most popular military bullet, whose kinetic energy was more than 2000 J. The measurements of the initial and final velocities of the bullets and concrete fragments were obtained using high-speed camera measurement equipment. The final failure of the slabs was presented as the primary outcome.

Language: en