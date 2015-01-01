SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Doberentz E, Geile J, Madea B. Forensic Sci. Med. Pathol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Institute of Legal Medicine, University of Bonn, Stiftsplatz 12, 53111, Bonn, Germany.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12024-020-00223-6

32146575

Ligature strangulation causes death due to neck compression without suspension. However, suicidal ligature strangulation is rare. The suicide of a 32-year-old man is presented. After a dispute, the man was found outdoors with a lashing belt around his neck which had been pulled tight with a ratchet. Conjunctival petechiae were found, but hemorrhages in the soft tissues were not observed. The hyoid bone and larynx did not show fractures or hemorrhage. Other injuries as well as signs of defence were not observed. The differentiation between homicidal and suicidal ligature strangulation can be difficult and requires careful investigation and collaboration by police and forensic pathologists.


Homicide; Lashing belt; Ligature strangulation; Suicide

