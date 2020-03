Abstract

A review of 37 studies that included both objective and subjective measures of situation awareness (SA) was conducted.



OBJECTIVE and subjective measures of SA were found to diverge across a wide range of measurement techniques. Reasons for these differences include a lack of meta-awareness about one's own SA, poor SA/confidence calibration, and confounds with workload among some measures. A model that shows how objective and subjective SA combine to affect performance is presented.

Language: en