Citation
Barrett-Pink C, Alison L, Maskell S, Shortland N. J. Cogn. Eng. Decis. Mak. 2019; 13(3): 127-145.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2019, Human Factors and Ergonomics Society, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
This paper explores the current state of automated systems in the Royal Navy (RN), as well as exploring where personnel view systems would have the most benefit to their operations in the future. In addition, personnel's views on the current consultation process for new systems are presented. Currently serving RN personnel (n = 46) completed a questionnaire distributed at the Maritime Warfare School. Thematic analysis was conducted on the 5,125 words that were generated by personnel.
Language: en