Abstract

Power is an important element in dating relationships. Using the power within relationships theory and equity theory this research examined perceived relationship power in a sample of 1098 undergraduates at two universities. Three power profiles were identified based on whether the respondents reported having less power (10.8%), equal power (69.8%), or more power (19.4%) in their current relationship. Having equal or more power generally had positive associations, such as higher levels of personal happiness, a better relationship with one's mother, greater trust in one's current partner, and more happiness in one's current dating relationship. There was little evidence that having equal power was advantageous compared to having more power, though those who reported equal relationship power were less likely to have lied to a past partner. Implications and limitations of the data are suggested.

Language: en