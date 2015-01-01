Abstract

The purpose of this study is threefold: (1) to ascertain the relationship between elder abuse and cognitive decline; (2) to compare the variables associated with the risk of abuse in a group of people with cognitive decline and another group without cognitive decline; and (3) to study whether cognitive decline and three other variables are related to the caregiver predicted risk of abuse. The cases of 200 elders and their caregivers were assessed by social service professionals. The results identified a relationship between cognitive decline and abuse. Although some variables were associated with a risk of abuse in both groups, others were observed to be specific to the group of elders with cognitive decline. Other predictors of abuse included the quality of the past relationship, the perceived burden of care, the caregiver's willingness to assume the caregiving role, and the ability of the caregiver to manage difficult situations.

Language: en