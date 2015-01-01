|
Citation
Alias NE, Salim NA, Taib SM, Yusof MBM, Saari R, Ramli MWA, Othman IK, Annammala KV, Yusof HM, Ismail N, Yuzir A, Blenkinsop S. J. Flood Risk Manage. 2020; 13(Suppl 1): e12552.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
Abstract
Early flood warnings are important to allow sufficient time for evacuation. Although warning systems are now in place, key questions remain as to their effectiveness in sending information to the public, which may in part depend on the media used. This paper assesses the effectiveness of warnings disseminated to the public for the December 2014 Kelantan Flood, Malaysia. The flood was the worst in decades making it an appropriate case study with which to assess public awareness and perceptions associated with flood warnings and their dissemination. The effectiveness of warnings issued via different media was assessed by questionnaire.
Language: en
Keywords
community response; disaster management; effective flood warning; flood disaster