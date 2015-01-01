SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Graves E. J. Plann. Lit. 2019; 34(1): 19-37.

(Copyright © 2019, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0885412218795267

unavailable

Many people poised to move through housing choice voucher programs cite violence as a primary factor in their decision-making. This study synthesizes a body of qualitative data to explore how participants recount their experiences with neighborhood violence and analyzes its relationship to residential decision-making. We find that while participants expressed a desire to move to improve their circumstances, they also recounted how neighborhood violence constrained choice by influencing a multitude of factors in the decision-making process. This shows the stress neighborhood violence places on households and how neighborhood factors constrain housing choice.


Language: en
