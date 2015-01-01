SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Edwards CP, Miller MK. Juv. Fam. Court J. 2019; 70(2): 7-29.

(Copyright © 2019, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jfcj.12134

unavailable

Many judges experience occupation-specific stress, such as secondary traumatic stress (STS), burnout, compassion fatigue, and vicarious traumatization. A content analysis of 762 judges' open-ended responses to a survey asking whether they had suffered from STS revealed that judges moderately experienced most types of stress. Some case types (e.g., family court) and some job aspects (e.g., gruesome evidence) were particularly stressful. Judges reported both positive (e.g., social support) and negative (e.g., distractions) coping mechanisms. Interventions should be tailored to judges' characteristics, (e.g., gender), job (e.g., family court), beliefs (e.g., that STS does not exist), and level of distress.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

burnout; Constructivist Self-Development Theory; judicial stress; secondary stress; vicarious trauma

