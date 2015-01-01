Abstract

Trauma-informed practices in the juvenile justice system are increasingly recognized as effective for promoting public safety through case management, rehabilitation, and treatment that is responsive to a traumatic event exposure and current trauma reactions. As court systems explore integration of trauma-informed practices, tools for identifying best practices and strategically implementing trauma-informed approaches are integral for judges and court administrators aiming to develop trauma-informed courts. The current paper reviews the National Child Traumatic Stress Network's development of the Trauma-Informed Juvenile Court Self-Assessment (TI-JCSA). Implications for self-guided strategies to shift court practices and policies to align with trauma-informed approaches will be discussed.

