Polak S, Bailey R, Bailey E. Juv. Fam. Court J. 2019; 70(2): 69-75.

(Copyright © 2019, National Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

10.1111/jfcj.12137

unavailable

The internet and social media have added to an increase in sexual imagery. As a result, law enforcement, judicial officers and court ordered counselors will be exposed to an increase of images. While not every individual will experience post-traumatic stress symptoms, it is anticipated there is risk for impact. The impact of viewing images can include an increase in vicarious trauma symptoms, burnout, and a possible decrease in impartiality. This paper offers suggestions for self-care in the services of preventing collateral damage.

Keywords: Juvenile justice


Language: en

Child pornography and secondary traumatic stress; Child pornography and traumatic stress; Child Sexual Abuse Image (CSAI); Child Sexual Abuse Imagery and secondary traumatic stress; Courtroom and stress; Courtroom related trauma; Secondary traumatic stress

