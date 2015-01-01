SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Simmons KM, Kovacs P, Smith AB. Nat. Hazards Rev. 2020; 21(2): e04020007.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, American Society of Civil Engineers)

DOI

10.1061/(ASCE)NH.1527-6996.0000358

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In 2002, Florida enacted the first statewide building code based on wind engineering principles. After a tragic tornado in 2013, which killed 24, including seven school children, Moore, Oklahoma, followed suit. We use results from evaluating the cost-effectiveness of both Florida and Moore's code to determine if other states would benefit from a building code based on similar standards. Of the 20 states examined, eight have positive benefit to cost ratios, with three showing paybacks of less than 20 years. This result suggests that statewide building codes designed for the protection of wind hazards should be considered beyond Florida.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print