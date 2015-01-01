Abstract

In 2002, Florida enacted the first statewide building code based on wind engineering principles. After a tragic tornado in 2013, which killed 24, including seven school children, Moore, Oklahoma, followed suit. We use results from evaluating the cost-effectiveness of both Florida and Moore's code to determine if other states would benefit from a building code based on similar standards. Of the 20 states examined, eight have positive benefit to cost ratios, with three showing paybacks of less than 20 years. This result suggests that statewide building codes designed for the protection of wind hazards should be considered beyond Florida.

Language: en