Abstract

This qualitative case study aims to gain a greater understanding of collective action among organizations assisting undocumented immigrants in South Apopka, Florida, following Hurricane Irma in 2017. In-depth semistructured interviews serve as the primary data sources. In addition, analysis of relevant documentation triangulates the interview data and identifies converging themes. For data analysis, qualitative data is structured through multiple coding steps: open coding, using the language of informants; axial-coding, using labels created by the researcher; and core-coding, central themes and constructs of the study. The following themes are identified as common descriptors of the collective action patterns in the context: heterogeneity, constituents, mediators, and collaboration. In addition, six themes emerge as factors of the collective action: acquaintance, boundary, communication, dedication, events, and flexibility. The author further discusses the themes and suggests policy strategies to encourage interorganizational collective action to protect vulnerable people from institutional blindness in disasters.

Language: en