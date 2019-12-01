Abstract

Falls present a tremendous challenge to health care systems. This article reviews the literature from the previous 5 years (2014-2019) in terms of methods to assess fall risk and potential steps that can be taken to reduce fall risk for patients visiting podiatric clinics. With regard to assessing fall risk, we discuss the role of a thorough medical history and podiatric assessments of foot problems and deformities that can be performed in the clinic. With regard to fall prevention we consider the role of shoe modification, exercise, pain relief, surgical interventions, and referrals.



