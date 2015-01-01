Abstract

Older adults show an increased risk of falling as they age, but dance interventions of various genres have been shown to improve postural stability in this population. The purpose of this study was to investigate the effects of a ten-week beginning ballet intervention on postural stability for older adults. Eleven participants enrolled in the Dance Group (DG; 73.3 ± 10.6 years) while six enrolled in the Control Group (CG; 69.5 ± 11.9 years) via convenience sample. Following the intervention, no significant differences were seen within the DG from pre-to post-testing or when comparing delta values (post minus pre) between groups in the center of pressure area, displacement, or speed (p > 0.05). While no differences were seen with this intervention, the ballet barre was used for approximately half of each dance class; future ballet interventions for older adults may benefit from training without a barre to enhance potential effects on postural stability.

