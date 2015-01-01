|
Willis M, Fu TJ, Jozkowski KN, Dodge B, Herbenick D. J. Am. Coll. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Center for Sexual Health Promotion, Indiana University School of Public Health, Bloomington, Indiana, USA.
32150512
Objective: Most studies on agreeing to unwanted sex have assessed sexual encounters between people who have had sex before. Thus, we examined instances of sexual compliance with a novel sexual partner. Participants: A probability sample of college students at a university in the Midwest United States (N = 7,112). Methods: Participants completed an online survey based on measures from the National Survey of Sexual Health and Behavior. Results: Only 2.5% (n = 179) agreed to unwanted sexual activity at their most recent sexual encounter. People who were sexually compliant with a novel sexual partner frequently did so due to their own alcohol intoxication. Further, sexual compliance with novel sexual partners was less frequently associated with affectionate sexual behaviors or orgasm. Conclusions: Our initial findings regarding the effect of sexual precedent on sexual compliance warrant further research on instances when people agree to sex they don't want with novel partners.
Language: en
Probability sample; sexual compliance; sexual precedent; unwanted sex