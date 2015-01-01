Abstract

Over the last decade, the reported rates of traumatic brain injury (TBI) have increased dramatically in all age groups, but particularly in children. However, these reports likely underestimate the scope of the problem for several reasons. There is no uniformly accepted definition of mild TBI (concussion). There are often no outward and obvious physical signs of TBI. Interpersonal and psychological issues, which may be significant, may be misdiagnosed or misinterpreted. And there is no uniformly accepted neuroimaging protocol. This presentation will outline the major issues surrounding the cause, diagnosis, and treatment of concussion, particularly in children.

Language: en