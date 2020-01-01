|
Citation
|
Price SS, Stricker JC, Ridenour WL, Parker RD. J. Dent. Educ. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
College of Nursing & Public Health, Adelphi University, Garden City, New York, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, American Association of Dental Schools)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32147822
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE/OBJECTIVES: In response to the growing number of violent acts on college/university campuses in the US, a pilot safety awareness and violence prevention (SAVP) training was developed and collaboratively implemented for first-year dental and pharmacy students at a US academic health center. The study assessed student knowledge of violent behavior, warning signs emphasizing active shooter situations, response strategies when witnessing or experiencing violence, and awareness of available violence prevention resources.
Language: en