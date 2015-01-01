Abstract

This study aimed to develop and validate REAGERA-S, a self-administered instrument to identify elder abuse as well as lifetime experiences of abuse in older adults. REAGERA-S consists of nine questions concerning physical, emotional, sexual, financial abuse and neglect. Participants were recruited among patients (≥ 65 years) admitted to acute in-hospital care (n = 179). Exclusion criteria were insufficient physical, cognitive, or language capacity to complete the instrument. A semi-structured interview conducted by a physician was used as a gold standard against which to assess the REAGERA-S. The final version was answered by 95 older adults, of whom 71 were interviewed. Sensitivity for lifetime experiences of abuse was 71.9% and specificity 92.3%. For elder abuse, sensitivity was 87.5% and specificity was 92.3%. REAGERA-S performed well in validation and can be recommended for use in hospitals to identify elder abuse as well as life-time experience of abuse among older adults.

Language: en