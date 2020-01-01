SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cano-Mañas MJ, Collado-Vazquez S, Rodríguez Hernández J, Muñoz Villena AJ, Cano-de-la-Cuerda R. J. Healthc. Eng. 2020; 2020: e5480315.

Affiliation

Department of Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine, Faculty of Health Sciences, Universidad Rey Juan Carlos (URJC), Alcorcón, Madrid, Spain.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Multi-Science)

DOI

10.1155/2020/5480315

PMID

32148744

PMCID

PMC7040403

Abstract

PURPOSE: To determine the effects of a structured protocol using commercial video games on balance, postural control, functionality, quality of life, and level of motivation in patients with subacute stroke.

METHODS: A randomized controlled trial was conducted. A control group (n = 25) received eight weeks of conventional rehabilitation consisting of five weekly sessions based on an approach for task-oriented motor training. The experimental group (n = 25) received eight weeks of conventional rehabilitation consisting of five weekly sessions based on an approach for task-oriented motor training. The experimental group (.

RESULTS: In the between-group comparison, statistically significant differences were observed in the Modified Rankin scores (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (p < 0.01), the Barthel Index (.

CONCLUSION: A protocol of semi-immersive video-game based therapy, combined with conventional therapy, may be effective for improving balance, functionality, quality of life, and motivation in patients with subacute stroke. This trial is registered with NCT03528395.

Copyright © 2020 María José Cano-Mañas et al.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print