Macpherson RA, Amick BC, Collie A, Hogg-Johnson S, Koehoorn M, Smith PM, McLeod CB. J. Occup. Environ. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada (Macpherson, Koehoorn, McLeod); Department of Health Policy and Management, Robert Stempel College of Public Health and Social Work, Florida International University, Miami, Florida, USA (Amick); Institute for Work and Health, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Amick, Hogg-Johnson, Smith, McLeod); Insurance, Work and Health Group, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (Collie); Canadian Memorial Chiropractic College, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Hogg-Johnson); Dalla Lana School of Public Health, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Hogg-Johnson, Smith) and Monash Centre of Occupational and Environmental Health, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia (Smith).

(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JOM.0000000000001850

32149942

OBJECTIVE: To examine associations between injury-related work disability duration and urban-rural place of residence and whether associations differed across the disability distribution and by industry sector.

METHODS: Workers' compensation claims from six Canadian provinces were extracted between 2011 and 2015. Multivariable quantile regression models tested the associations between urban-rural place of residence and disability days paid between the 50 and 95 percentiles of the distribution.

RESULTS: Compared to workers residing in metropolitan areas, those in all other areas experienced more disability days paid. Urban-rural differences increased towards the upper end of disability distribution and were largest in the construction, and transportation and warehousing sectors.

CONCLUSION: Tailored interventions for workers in rural areas, particularly those in sectors associated with mobile work environments, may be warranted to reduce inequities in injury-related work disability duration by place of residence.


Language: en
