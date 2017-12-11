|
Cimbanassi S, OʼToole R, Maegele M, Henry S, Scalea TM, Bove F, Mezzadri U, Capitani D, Sala F, Kanakaris N, Coccolini F, Ansaloni L, Sgardello S, Bindi F, Renzi F, Sammartano F, Masse A, Rampoldi A, Puoti M, Berlusconi M, Moretti B, Rueger J, Arnez Z, Del Bene M, Chieregato A, Menarini M, Gordini G, De Blasio E, Cudoni S, Dionigi P, Fabbri A, Scandroglio I, Chiara O. J. Trauma Acute Care Surg. 2020; 88(2): e53-e76.
From the General Surgery-Trauma Team (S.C., S.S., F.B., F.R., F.S.), Niguarda Hospital, Milan, Italy; Department of Orthopedics (R.O.), R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland; Department of Traumatology and Orthopedic Surgery Cologne-Merheim Medical Center (M.M.), Institute for Research in Operative Medicine, University Witten-herdecke, Koln, Germany; Trauma Surgery (S.H., T.M.S.), R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland; Orthopedic Surgery (F.B., U.M., D.C., F.S.), Niguarda Hospital, Milan, Italy; Major Trauma Centre (N.K.), LeedsTeaching Hospitals NHS Trust, Leeds, United Kingdom; General and Emergency Surgery (F.C., L.A.), Bufalini Hospital Cesena, Cesena; Orthopedic Surgery (A.M.), Traumatologic Center, University of Turin, Turin; Interventional Radiology (A.R.), Infectious Disease (M.P.), Niguarda Hospital; Orthopedic Surgery, Humanitas Clinical Institute (M.B.), Milan; Orthopedic Surgery (B.M.), Policlinic Hospital of Bari, University of Bari, Bari, Italy; Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery (J.R.), University Medical Center, Hamburg-Eppendorf, Germany; Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (Z.A.), State University of Trieste, Trieste, Plastic Surgery (M.d.B.), S. Gerardo Hospital, Monza; Neuro Intensive Care (A.C.), Niguarda Hospital, Milan; Intensive Care (M.M., G.G.), Maggiore Hospital, Bologna; Intensive Care (E.D.B.), Rummo Hospital, Benevento; Orthopedic Surgery (S.C.), Tempo Pausania Hospital, Olbia; General Surgery (P.D.), IRCCS Policlinico S.Matteo, University of Pavia, Pavia; Emergency Medicine, Emergency Department (A.F.), Morgagni-Pierantoni Hospital, Italy; General Surgery (I.S.), Valle Olona Hospital, Busto Arsizio; and General Surgery and Trauma Team, Department of Trauma Network (O.C.), State University of Milan, Niguarda Hospital, Milan, Italy.
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
32150031
BACKGROUND: In blunt trauma, orthopedic injuries are often associated with cerebral and torso injuries. The optimal timing for definitive care is a concern. The aim of the study was to develop evidence-based guidelines for damage-control orthopedic (DCO) and early total care (ETC) of pelvic and long-bone fractures, closed or open, and mangled extremities in adult trauma patients with and without associated injuries.
Language: en