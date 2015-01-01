Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study is to describe the demographics and clinical characteristics of patients referred to a pediatric emergency department (ED) for unintentional poisoning exposures by a poison control center (PCC) compared with patients/caregivers who self-refer.



METHODS: The electronic data warehouse at a pediatric hospital was queried from October 1, 2014, to September 30, 2015, for unintentional poisoning-related ED visits and subsequent inpatient admissions. Eligible patients aged 18 years and younger were identified by International Classification of Diseases, Ninth Revision, Clinical Modification codes for pharmaceuticals, non-pharmaceuticalchemicals, fumes/vapors, foreign bodies, adverse food reactions, food poisoning, and bites/stings. Referral classification (PCC referral vs self-refer) was determined by PCC and hospital medical records.Descriptive statistics were used to characterize the patient demographics and ED visits by referral classification and age group. Simple and multiple logistic regression models examined the individual and combined impact of demographic and clinical characteristics on self-referral.



RESULTS: Of the 705 patients identified, 84.4% presented as caregiver/self-referred compared with PCC-referred. As compared with those who self-referred, a higher percentage of patients who contacted the PCC before ED presentation were white (93.9% [89.4-98.2%] vs 83.8% [80.7-86.7%]) and had commercial insurance (62.7% [51.5-69.5%] vs 53.0% [48.9-57.0%]). Pharmaceutical (71.9%) and chemical (14.0%) exposures were the most common exposure types for PCC-referred patients whereas foreign bodies (54.3%) were the most common for self-referred patients. The largest predictors of self-referral were age, insurance, and exposure type.



CONCLUSIONS: Among patients presenting at 1 pediatric ED, disparities with PCC utilization exist among age groups, racial identification, and poison exposure type. Educational outreach interventions are needed to ensure optimal use of the PCC services by patients, caregivers, and health care professionals.

