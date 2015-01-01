Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Given the relative recency of Domestic and Family Violence (DFV) management as a field of endeavour, it is not surprising that interventions for addressing DFV is still in its infancy in developing countries. In order to maximise the success of an intervention, it is important to know which aspects of the intervention are considered important and helpful by service providers and service users. This study, therefore, examined the acceptability of an antenatal-based psychosocial intervention targeting DFV in Nepal and explored suggestions for improving the program in future.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Intervention participants and health care providers (HCPs) were interviewed using semi-structured interviews. Data were audio-recorded and thematic analysis was used to analyse the data. Final codes and themes were identified using an iterative review process among the research team.



RESULTS: Themes emerging from the data were grouped into domains including perceptions towards DFV, impact of the intervention on women's lives and recommendations for improving the program. DFV was recognised as a significant problem requiring urgent attention for its prevention and control. Intervention participants expressed that they felt safe to share their feelings during the counselling session and got opportunity to learn new skills to cope with DFV. The majority of the participants recommended multiple counselling sessions and a continued provision of the service ensuring the intervention's accessibility by a large number of women.



DISCUSSION: This is the first study to document the perspectives of women and HCPs regarding an antenatal-based intervention targeting psychosocial consequences of DFV in Nepal. There was a clear consensus around the need to engage, support and empower victims of DFV and the intervention was well received by the participants. Ensuring good mental health and wellbeing among victims of DFV requires work across individual, organisational and community levels.



Keywords: Intimate partner violence

