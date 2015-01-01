|
Mosley MA, Lancaster M. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2019; 47(1): 52-66.
(Copyright © 2019, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Communication technologies benefit romantic relationships in terms of connection, but can also bring potential harm. Positive relational outcomes of adolescent technology use (i.e., increased emotional connection) have been examined separately from negative outcomes (i.e., unwanted monitoring of whereabouts) in previous research. However, the current study utilized hierarchical multiple regression to explore whether variance in both positive and negative relational outcomes could be explained by time spent online.
Language: en
couples assessment; cultural issues in family & couples therapy; family assessment; intimacy; sexuality