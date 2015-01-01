Abstract

Little focus is given to the pathways victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) use to move toward posttraumatic growth. A sample of 32 female participants was recruited through advertising in domestic violence shelters. Women were interviewed about their experiences with four main themes emerging from women's narratives related to posttraumatic growth: deliberateness of action, ending the cycle for the children, a changed perspective on life, and alternative perceptions of social support. Opportunities for professions working with this population in a number of various of settings is presented to promote long-term changes for women affected by IPV.

