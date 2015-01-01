SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Brosi M, Rolling E, Gaffney C, Kitch B. Am. J. Fam. Ther. 2020; 48(1): 1-15.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/01926187.2019.1691084

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Little focus is given to the pathways victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) use to move toward posttraumatic growth. A sample of 32 female participants was recruited through advertising in domestic violence shelters. Women were interviewed about their experiences with four main themes emerging from women's narratives related to posttraumatic growth: deliberateness of action, ending the cycle for the children, a changed perspective on life, and alternative perceptions of social support. Opportunities for professions working with this population in a number of various of settings is presented to promote long-term changes for women affected by IPV.


Language: en

Keywords

Intimate partner violence; posttraumatic growth; systems

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print