SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ola T. J. Int. Women Stud. 2020; 21(1): 2-12.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Bridgewater State College)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Boko Haram's insurgency has jumpstarted a new concern for regional security in sub-Saharan Africa. While the collaborative response from the countries of the Lake Chad Basin (LCB) is acceptable for the 'global war against terrorism' the activities of the terrorist group and the responses they generate have exposed the gender strains within the societies around the LCB. Taking its point of departure in world system theory, the study examines how the role that women play in Boko Haram's terrorist activities in the LCB can be understood. The study found that women's participation in Boko Haram's terrorism may be understood within four models of 'coerced women', 'revolutionary women', 'delinquent women', and 'women clientelism'. The study concludes that the answer to terrorism in LCB lies in a holistic engagement of women, in the local communities, to address the basic issues which precipitate terrorism.

Available at: https://vc.bridgew.edu/jiws/vol21/iss1/2
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print