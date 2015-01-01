Abstract

Boko Haram's insurgency has jumpstarted a new concern for regional security in sub-Saharan Africa. While the collaborative response from the countries of the Lake Chad Basin (LCB) is acceptable for the 'global war against terrorism' the activities of the terrorist group and the responses they generate have exposed the gender strains within the societies around the LCB. Taking its point of departure in world system theory, the study examines how the role that women play in Boko Haram's terrorist activities in the LCB can be understood. The study found that women's participation in Boko Haram's terrorism may be understood within four models of 'coerced women', 'revolutionary women', 'delinquent women', and 'women clientelism'. The study concludes that the answer to terrorism in LCB lies in a holistic engagement of women, in the local communities, to address the basic issues which precipitate terrorism.



Available at: https://vc.bridgew.edu/jiws/vol21/iss1/2