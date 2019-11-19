Abstract

The UN Global Study on Children Deprived of Liberty launched its final report on Nov 19, 2019, in Geneva, estimating that between 3·5 and 5·5 million children worldwide are living in institutions for reasons related to care, administration of justice, migration, armed conflict, or national security.1 As part of the Global Study, we reviewed literature on the health of children in each of these settings. We found that children deprived of liberty are distinguished by a high prevalence of physical and mental health problems.

