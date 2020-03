Abstract

The highest rates of serious crime and violence are found among young people in low-income

and middle-income countries (LMICs). In Latin America, the Caribbean, and sub-Saharan

Africa, homicide rates far exceed the global average,1 and in many countries homicide

is the principal cause of death among young people. To attain Sustainable Development

Goal 16 of major reductions in violence and improved rule of law, focus is needed

on those regions where crime represents such a major social, health, and criminal

justice problem.



Keywords: Juvenile justice

Language: en