Abstract

The prevalence of severe obesity in youth is increasing, and the condition is associated with substantial physical health, mental health, and social challenges.1 Although the causes of obesity are known to be complex,2 the persistence of over-simplistic thinking about body weight regulation contributes to the bias and stigma faced by youth with obesity.3 The internalisation of these messages negatively affects physical and mental health and can contribute to worsening obesity.3

