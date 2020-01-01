Abstract

BACKGROUND: Problematic Internet use (PIU) is an important emerging public health problem. Among youth, the link between PIU and other risky behaviors needs to be defined. The objective of this systematic review is to explore the association between Internet use and substance use (alcohol, cannabis) among youth.



METHODS: Empirical studies meeting inclusion criteria were chosen from important databases and then reviewed. Quality assessment and narrative synthesis were executed. Forty-three studies were eligible. SYNTHESIS: A majority of studies found a positive association between PIU and alcohol use, as well as between PIU and cannabis use. High heterogeneity in the assessment of alcohol and cannabis use made the synthesis a great challenge.



CONCLUSIONS: Current studies do not allow us to determine whether or not PIU and cannabis and alcohol use are linked. Prevention programs for youth addressing risky behavior should include PIU, an important emerging public health problem. Further studies are needed to assess the longitudinal impact of Internet use on substance use among youth. Validated measures for alcohol and cannabis use among youth should be more consistently used and this would certainly help future knowledge syntheses.



Copyright © 2020 Elsevier Ltd. All rights reserved.

Language: en