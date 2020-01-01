|
Citation
Cook F, Conway LJ, Giallo R, Gartland D, Sciberras E, Brown S. Arch. Dis. Child. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Affiliation
Department of General Practice and Department of Paediatrics, The University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
32152038
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: To determine whether infants with severe persistent sleep problems are at increased risk of (1) meeting diagnostic criteria for a psychiatric disorder (age 10 years), and (2) having elevated symptoms of mental health difficulties (ages 4 and 10 years), in comparison with infants with settled sleep. DESIGN AND SETTING: Prospective longitudinal community cohort study-the Maternal Health Study. Mothers completed questionnaires/interviews at 15 weeks' gestation; 3, 6, 9 and 12 months post partum; and when their child turned 4 and 10 years old. Measures included parental report of infant night waking and sleep problems and child mental health (Strengths and Difficulties Questionnaire; Spence Children's Anxiety Scale; Development and Well-being Assessment). PARTICIPANTS: 1460 mother-infant dyads.
Language: en
Keywords
child psychiatry; child psychology; epidemiology; sleep