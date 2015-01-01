|
Citation
Stephens T, Kuerbis A, Pisciotta C, Morgenstern J. Child. Youth Serv. Rev. 2020; 108: e104557.
Affiliation
Northwell Health, Great Neck, NY, United States.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
32153311
PMCID
Abstract
Black mothers and their children continue to interface with the child welfare (CW) system at unacceptably high rates. With research into traditionally understood contributing factors such as poverty, substance use, mental health and intimate partner violence abounding, this study sought to identify underexamined factors that potentially sustain very high rates of CW involvement for Black mothers. A sample of 415 Black mothers who accessed financial assistance through the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program was analyzed for the factors associated with active CW involvement. Analytic procedures included, first, independent t-test and chi-square tests to determine significant group differences. Second, logistic regression was used to test a range of psychosocial risk factors for active CW involvement.
Keywords
Child welfare; Criminal justice; Intergenerational child welfare involvement; Poverty; Race; Substance use